Survivor recounts confused, chaotic cult rite that killed 7

Dina Blanco show injuries on her back during an interview at Luis Fabrega Hospital in Santiago, Panama, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The survivor of a cult ceremony that killed 7 people in her remote village in Panama says she was ordered to close her eyes, was beaten and knocked unconscious during the ritual. Her father and her son managed to escape but Blanco and her daughter Inés, who died, were not so lucky. (AP Photo/Juan Zamorano)
Updated: Mon 2:35 PM, Jan 20, 2020

SANTIAGO, Panama (AP) - A survivor of the ritual cult ceremonies that killed 7 people in a remote village in Panama says she was ordered to close her eyes, was beaten and fainted during the ritual.

Survivor Dina Blanco is still recovering from her injuries in a hospital.

But her account Monday suggests participants were helpless, bound, unconscious or sightless much of the time.

That means the truth about what happened in the bizarre ceremony may only come out at the trials of the 10 villagers charged with killing their neighbors.

