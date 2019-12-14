Suspect arrested after man, woman injured in Augusta disturbance

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested after a man and woman were injured in a disturbance Saturday in Augusta.

Officers were called around 12:20 p.m. for a report of a disturbance in the southern part of the city.

When officers arrived, they found a 59-year old woman in critical condition with multiple stab wounds and 58-year old man in serious condition. Both were taken to Wesley Medical Center for treatment.

Police were able to find the suspect after he fled from the scene. He is in custody.

Investigators have not released the suspect's name or what led up to the disturbance. They say the suspect and the victims knew each other.