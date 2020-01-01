Suspect arrested in New Year's Eve death in Newton

Newton Police Department is investigating the death of a man Tuesday evening who was found on the ground bleeding in the 300 block of Southeast 4th Street.

Investigators say they received a call around 10:30 p.m. from a woman who said a man assaulted her.

That was followed by another call about another man who was lying on the ground injured.

When police arrived, they say the man was found on the sidewalk, and after attempts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Getting a description from witnesses in the area, police say the suspect was found and arrested nearby.

One person was taken into custody and is believed to have acted alone.

The name of the suspect and victim have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.