Man shot after dragging officer with car during traffic stop in Topeka

Topeka police have arrested a man after he allegedly dragged an officer with his car during a traffic stop Sunday.

Police Chief Bill Cochran said an officer was conducting a traffic stop at 12th and Buchanan around 1:30 p.m.

During the stop, the driver started to drive away, dragging the officer for a short distance. The officer then pulled his weapon, and shot the suspect once.

After the officer shot the man, police say the suspect got free. The car then drove a short distance before crashing into a home.

Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was hurt and was treated at the scene.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been called in to investigate the shooting. Investigators say the officer will also be place on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted which is department policy.