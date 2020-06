Wichita Police are still searching for a suspect after an overnight shooting.

A man in his 30s was shot at a motel at Harry and Broadway around 1 a.m.

Police said there was a group in the parking lot when a man pulled a gun and fired shots. The man that was shot was not part of that group.

The shooter then took off in an SUV.

The victim was in serious condition and was rushed to the hospital.