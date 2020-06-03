Ark City police link wallet theft suspects to multi-state spree

Arkansas City police have linked a trio of suspected thieves who stole wallets in several grocery stores to 11 other related incidents.

Wichita is just one of the 11 communities impacted by the suspected thieves.

A little after 11 a.m. on April 30, an Arkansas City resident reported her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she was shopping at Dillons, located in Ark City. The three suspects were seen leaving the store in a gray four-door sport utility vehicle.

A short time later, the victim’s credit card was used to make a purchase of gift cards and clothing in excess of $2,300 at Walmart, located at 2701 N. Summit St.

The theft in Arkansas City was thought to be an isolated incident until, a few days later, investigators were alerted that the same suspects had allegedly stole a wallet from an open purse in a Wichita grocery store on April 29, then proceeded to a Target store to buy gift cards. The same gray SUV was spotted on video in the area.

A few days after the thefts in Wichita and Arkansas City, a Wisconsin law enforcement agency reached out to Wichita police with information pertaining to the thieves. It was determined that the same suspects had victimized shoppers in Janesville, Wisconsin, on May 10 and Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, on May 11. Video surveillance was able to determine the suspect vehicle was a gray 2017 Honda Pilot.

The Arkansas City Police Department reached out to other agencies and learned the suspects were in El Dorado on April 30. Digging even further, the police department put together a timeline involving this group of three suspects across the west and midwest, dating back to March 30:

· March 30 — Reno, Nevada;

· March 31 — Carson City, Nevada;

· April 26 — Cortez, Colorado and Durango, Colorado;

· April 29 — Wichita;

· April 30 — Arkansas City and El Dorado;

· May 10 — Janesville, Wisconsin;

· May 11 — Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin;

· May 23 — Mitchell, South Dakota;

· May 30 — Mason City, Iowa and Storm Lake, Iowa.

“A rough path can be charted from the West Coast through the Midwest and now they appear to be trekking back to the West Coast through northern states,” ACPD Captain Eric Burr said. “We have to assume that this group has been active every day during this three-month period of time. At more than $2,000 for each crime, the total value of theft has to be in the range of $100,000 or more. It seems like we are playing catchup and, on average, we are a week or more behind them.”

Prevention could be the most productive course of action.

“When shopping, keep your purse closed and utilize the child strap to anchor it into the cart. After watching several videos of how this group works, usually one of the three will approach and remove the wallet when the shopper is distracted," Burr said. "Stores can be crowded with people at times, but be mindful of people approaching your cart or infringing on your personal space. Do not leave your cart and purse unattended for any length of time.”

Burr said that if the suspects are spotted, try to avoid confronting them. Alert the authorities and give them a detailed description of the suspects.

The two male suspects involved look similar and police suspect they could be related. They appear to be in their 40s and may be between 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, each weighing between 230 and 260 pounds.

The female suspect appears to be in her late 50s or 60s and is shorter, possibly 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-6, weighing 190 to 220 pounds. The suspects may be traveling in a newer gray or silver sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of any of these suspects should immediately contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.

Those wishing to remain anonymous also may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Call (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield, or visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to make an anonymous report.

An anonymous tip also can be submitted by texting ACTIPS to 847411.