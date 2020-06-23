Suspects sought after burglaries to Kechi business

Kechi police ask for the public's help as it investigates an a pair of commercial burglaries to the Jump Start convenience store in the 400 block of North Oliver.

The first crime was reported about 3:20 a.m. last Thursday (June 18). Kechi police found that someone had forced entry into the story. They discovered that "multiple pieces of merchandise had been stolen during the burglary."

It was a similar situation early last Friday (June 19) with a crime reported about 2:20 a.m.

The Kechi Police Department released photos of suspects, as well as a suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about the crimes should call Kechi Police Lt. Joseph Trumbull at 316-744-6611 or jtrumbull@kechiks.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County at 316-2672111 or

online.