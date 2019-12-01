Sweet wind relief and warmer temps Monday

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says after getting rocked by wicked winds over the weekend, it'll be a much 'calmer' start to our work along with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Look for blue skies Monday and warmer temperatures with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 40s northeast to the mid 50s across western Kansas. The Wichita area should top out around 50 degrees. We'll also enjoy much lighter winds to start our week with wind speeds under 20 mph statewide and few, if any, higher gusts. Sweet wind relief.

We'll see passing clouds Monday night but stay dry with lows dropping into the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and more mild afternoon highs in the 50s.

Our next chance for rain will blow into the region Thursday followed by much cooler temps by week's end.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clearing. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: NW/S 5-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 31.

Tue: High: 58 Partly to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 33 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 40 Becoming cloudy; PM showers possible.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 31 Partly to mostly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 30 Early flurries then mostly cloudy and breezy.