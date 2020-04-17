Symphony in the Flint Hills cancels 2020 Signature Event due to COVID-19

The 2020 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for June 13 in Wabaunsee County. Each year, the daylong event typically unites 7,000 people from across the country on a private pasture in the Flint Hills for prairie walks, inspirational talks, cowboy poetry and a sunset concert performed by the Kansas City Symphony.

"The decision to cancel the 2020 Signature Event is heartbreaking, but the health and well-being of our audience, performers, and the communities of Wabaunsee County and the Flint Hills region are of utmost importance to us," said Leslie VonHolten, executive director of Symphony in the Flint Hills.

All general admission tickets will be refunded through EventBrite by May 30. GA ticketholders also have the option of donating the cost of their ticket as a gift to the Symphony in the Flint Hills to help alleviate the impact this cancellation has made on the organization's financial health. Ticketholders interested in making a tax-deductible donation should email info@symphonyintheflinthills.org or call 620-273-8955 by May 15.

"We are beyond grateful to our long-term sponsors, patrons, volunteers and ticket holders who have supported our organization and our mission to heighten appreciation and knowledge of the Flint Hill tallgrass prairie," said VonHolten. "When the time is right and the restrictions have been lifted, we encourage you to visit and enjoy the delightful art, wonderful food, and fun shopping that our communities offer. The economic impacts of this pandemic have hit rural America especially hard, but there are better days ahead and we look forward to sharing the beauty and experiences that the Flint Hills have to offer."