System to bring storms, cooler weather to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker is moving through the state and it promises to produce thunderstorms this afternoon. While some of the storms may be on the strong side, widespread severe weather is not expected today.

In the wake of our weather maker, much cooler air will literally be blown into Kansas. A north breeze gusting to over 40 mph will help temperatures tumble into the 30s and 40s tonight and only recover into the 60s on Friday.

After a quiet, but cooler than normal Mother’s Day weekend, early next week appears unsettled and unseasonably chilly. Monday will feel more like March rather than May with highs in the 50s along with rain and thunder.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Wind: SE/S 10-20g. High: 68.

Tonight: Evening showers; cloudy and blustery. Wind: NW 15-25g. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Clearing, windy, and cool. Wind: N 20-30g. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 40.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 44. Partly cloudy; warmer.

Sun: High: 64. Low: 45. Mostly sunny; breezy and cooler.

Mon: High: 57. Low: 43. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Tue: High: 61. Low: 50. Showers early, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 74. Low: 59. Windy and warmer with a chance of storms.