TMZ: 'Jeopardy!' 'Wheel of Fortune' go audience-free due to coronavirus

Popular television game shows, "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" will record their shows without live audience members, according to TMZ.

The entertainment website reports "Jeopardy!" executives are concerned about Alex Trebek's health. The longtime host is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Both shows say most of their audience members are older, in their 60s, which happens to be a high-risk group with the coronavirus.

They also point out that the audience members would also have to travel from out of town which poses more concerns of spreading the virus.

The U.S. government's coronavirus recommendations tell older adults to avoid crowds, cruises and long plane rides. It's advice that one public health official acknowledged Monday won't be welcomed by many.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says she's given the same recommendations to her own parents, who are in their 80s.

The CDC's website doesn't specify age. But Messonnier says starting at age 60, there's an increasing risk of disease, and the risk increases with age.

People older than 80 face the highest risk. About 20% of the U.S. population is aged 60 and older.