The Kansas Department of Transportation makes a major traffic announcement impacting thousands of drivers in Wichita this weekend.

From about 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Northbound Interstate 235 and eastbound K-96 will close from North Meridian to east of North Broadway.

K-DOT says crews will be re-aligning traffic lanes. K-DOT says it will have signs out to mark detours.