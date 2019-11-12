TSA, Wichita Eisenhower Airport share holiday travel tips

Wichita Eisenhower National Airport officials, in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, held a briefing regarding travel tips for the upcoming holiday season on Tuesday afternoon.

Image Source: DHS / MGN

TSA officials encouraged travelers to always arrive and know what you can and can't bring on the plane.

TSA also said if you have gifts -- don't wrap them.

"Whenever we have something that alarms, we have to go inside there and needless to say, we're going to unwrap it," said Kaye Clayton TSA Security Officer

They said gift bags or sacks make a great alternative to wrapping gifts.

She said travelers should remember if they have gels, liquids or aerosols in their carry-on luggage they must be 3.4 ounces or less and all fit into a quart-size bag. All passengers are allowed one.

The same goes for spirts, wines or any other beverages. If they're more than 3.4 ounces, they have to be put into checked luggage.

TSA also introduced a new program that Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) are using to communicate with passengers who speak languages other than English.