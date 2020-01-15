TSA seized record number of guns at US airports last year, report says

The Transportation Security Administration says it seized a record high number of guns at airport checkpoints across the U.S. in 2019.

TSA officers found 4,432 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers. The guns represent a 5% increase from 2018. Eighty-seven percent of the guns were loaded.

In a press release, TSA administrator, David Pekoske, said that the increase is troubling and guns should be unloaded.

Guns should be packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared and checked.

The top five airports TSA officers found guns at in 2019 were Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Denver International, George Bush Intercontinental, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.