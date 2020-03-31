Taco Bell giving away free 'Taco Tuesday' taco

If you're itching for an excuse to get out of your house, head over to taco bell for a free taco today.

The fast-food chain is offering a free Doritos Locos taco to everyone in America. Tuesday only.

Just use the drive-thru to pick it up. No purchase is necessary.

Taco Bell's CEO says it's a way to thank everyone for showing up for their communities.

Taco Bell is also donating $1 million to "No Kid Hungry."

If you do order more food, ask to round up your total to support the national campaign to end childhood hunger.

The timing is important with many kids missing out on government lunch programs because schools are closed.

