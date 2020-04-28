Taco John's worker at Garden City Kwik Shop tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Garden City business featuring a convenience store and a fast food restaurant tests positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday, Kwik Shop announced on of the team members at the Taco John's restaurant inside its business in the 2800 block of Schulman Avenue, tested positive for the virus.

"We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials," Kwik Shop says.

The company says it closed the restaurant and adjoining Kwik Shop store at 6 p.m. Tuesday (April 28) "to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew."

"The store will reopen in the next few weeks," Kwik Shop says. "We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time."

The company says all of the employees at the Garden City store on Schulman Avenue have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines.

"We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support," Kwik Shop says.