Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan

The Taliban say they have agreed to a temporary cease-fire nationwide.

It provides a window during which a peace agreement with the United States could be signed.

A peace deal would allow Washington to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America’s longest.

The U.S. wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not used as a base by terrorist groups.

The U.S. currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.

The duration of the cease-fire announced Sunday was not specified but it is being suggested it would last for 10 days.

The Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

