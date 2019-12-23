Tanganyika Wildlife Park introduces cheetah babies

Tanganyika Wildlife Park introduced some new members of its zoo family on Monday -- and they're just the cutest!

(Source: Tanganyika Wildlife Park/Facebook)

The park posted pictures on Facebook showing off recent litters of healthy & happy baby cheetahs.

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing "WE HAVE CHEETAH BABIES" loud for all to hear!"

Tanganyika said so many baby animals come through its nursery and they require a substantial amount of special attention from our keepers.

Animal lovers can help the babies and the keepers by providing items such as blankets, towels, toys, and more.

Items can be dropped off at the park daily during office hours or mailed to 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard, KS 67052.