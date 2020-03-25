Tanganyika Wildlife Park pays special visit to senior living facility in Goddard

Residents at Dove Estates in Goddard were paid a special visit on Wednesday.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park brought out its animal ambassadors to bring some joy to residents at the senior living facility.

"Life is better with penguins especially when they come visit you at your own home. Pacco you brought so many smiles today to our Resident’s (sp). You are so handsome and so well behaved. Thank you Tanganyika Wildlife Park for keeping our spirits high," said Dove Estates.

Like several similar facilities across the country, Dove Estates was forced to restrict visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But today the residents were able to view Pacco the Penguin and his animal friends for their window.