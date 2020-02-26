Tanganyika announces plans to improve park

Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced Friday that construction is underway to improve the park.

The park said there will be a series of expansion projects that will incorporate new additions and improvements. Several features are set to be completed in 2020, including a $1.3 million splash park, a toddler’s area playground extension, a parking lot enlargement, a new rhino building, and a new gated and paved entrance.

The splash park, called Tanganyika Falls, will open this summer and will be animal themed. The playground add-on will feature a new tower, additional seating and shade.

According to Tanganyika, the parking lot enlargement will nearly double the size of the current parking lot.

The new rhino building will house five white rhinos that are set to arrive at Tanganyika from Africa later this year. The barn will be located to the west of the giraffe exhibit and will be the first installment of what will become the Safari Park.

The park will also be upgrading its entrance by building an entry gate and paving the road that is Hawkins Lane.

For more information on the new improvements, visit the Tanganyika Wildlife Park blog.