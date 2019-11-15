Tanker ready to help fight wildfires as threat begins to rise

As the fire danger in Kansas begins to rise, firefighters in the state have a new tool to battle wildfires.

Last weekend in Cheyenne County crews used the tanker, now available to provide aerial, fire-fighting assistance to crews on the ground.

The plane now available to fight wildfires is based in Hutchinson as its pilot and firefighters prep for the looming fire danger expected to intensify since the region hasn't experienced more than about half of an inch of rain in more than a month.

Crews say the dry conditions are ideal for wildfires. This is why the Kansas Forest Service is making preparations early. The worst of wildfire season usually starts toward the end of winter as new growth begins with the approaching spring.

"Conditions are very right, right now even for a large fire growth," says Kansas Forest Service Assistant Fire Management Officer Rodney Redinger.

The threat for wildfires, elevated with the current dry conditions, has a Hutchinson pilot working to make sure the city (and state) are ready.

Bill Garrison bought an air tanker to help fight wildfires. He says he saw a need in Hutchinson after the 2017 Highlands Fire in Reno County.

"I bought the airplane because back in 2017, I was flying in the Highlands Fire with my crop duster, and at that time, I decided we needed an airplane that was more capable of fighting wildfires in the state of Kansas," Garrison says.

The 2017 wildfire near Hutchinson destroyed nearly a dozen homes, including the home of Jeff Jackson.

"We had a total loss and then I think, 11 other homes were damaged completely, and then numerous homes had limited damage," Jackson says. "We need to have the additional resources because I think we learned you can't have too much. We had the whole state running to our aid, and we still couldn't stop it. Having another tool here will be a blessing for this area, because it's definitely needed."