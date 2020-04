Several stores will close on Easter Sunday to give their employees break - many of whom have been working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

KRON reports Trader Joe's, Target and Costco also announced store closures to give workers "a much need day of rest."

Here's running list of which stores will be open and closed on Easter 2020:

Closed on Easter

Aldi

Costco

Menards

Publix

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

Open on Easter

CVS

Kroger

Rite-Aid

Walmart

Walgreens

Whole Foods