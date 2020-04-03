Target to limit customers in stores starting April 4, provide employees with masks, gloves

Target has announced news measures to keep its employees and shoppers safe.

According to an article on Target.com, employees will be given non-surgical face masks and gloves to wear on the job.

Beginning April 4, Target will monitor the total number of people in the store. If metering is needed, an employee will direct guests into a designated waiting area outside the store with social distancing markers.

Target says on top of previous donations of anti-viral and N95 respirator masks to first responders and healthcare professionals at more than 50 organizations across the country, the company will also donate an additional 2 million KN95 respirator masks to the medical community.