Task force recommends changes for Kansas Greek system

A task force that examined Greek life at the University of Kansas is recommending a return to Friday morning classes and a stronger effort to connect fraternities and sororities with the community.

The university formed the task force in November 2018 to improve safety and efficiency in the Greek community.

The task force said the Greek community must eliminate hazing. Its recommendations for achieving that goal includes forming a group to identify and address hazing and address the root causes.

Chancellor Douglas Girod said the task force strongly supports fraternities and sororities despite national concerns about hazing and substance abuse.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/19/2020 10:39:36 AM (GMT -6:00)