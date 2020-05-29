Taste of early summer

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that early summer weather is targeting the Plains for late weekend and much of next week. Afternoon highs will easily be about 10 degrees above average.

Skies will be mostly clear during the night with lows near 60. South to southeast winds will be gusty into Saturday with highs ranging from around 80 in south central Kansas to low 90s in the far west.

Look for an isolated storm chance in the northwest Saturday night, but much of the state won't get any rain this weekend. Sunday looks a bit hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s for central Kansas. Low 90s will be setting up for the west.

Next chance for some storms will arrive mid to late next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 62.

Sun: High: 84 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 65 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; scattered evening-overnight storms.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 69 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 68 AM storms, then becoming partly cloudy.