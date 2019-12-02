Teacher at Marshall Middle School helps students in need

Jose Cruz Lopez, a teacher at Marshall Middle School is spending his free time helping students. He is designing t-shirts and selling them to collect money to buy gifts for kids in need.

Lopez said it all started when one of his student's father was deported. After that, Lopez said the student could not afford to continue playing soccer.

"I was trying to make it a little surprise, so I asked, 'how much does it cost for him to play soccer year-round?" Said Jose. "I talked to his club and they told me it's about $1,000 and I'm like, okay."

The club ended up giving him a discount, but afterward, he wanted to do more for other students.

He and a co-worker started making the shirts. With the help of his students, he has been selling them around the community.

If you would like to buy one of the shirts you can go to bienburro.u