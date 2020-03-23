Teachers caravan through neighborhoods to show students they care

At a time when hope some seems to be bleak, teachers across Kansas are doing what they can to give students some to look forward to.

Teachers from Meadowlark and Wheatland Elementary schools in Andover caravaned through the neighborhoods of their students to show their support.

The children waved and held up signs showing support for the teachers as well.

"I can't believe I saw my teacher," said one student.

"It's really hard to not be able to see them and help them in any way, I volunteer in her classroom on Fridays, I volunteer at their school library to help out," said a parent.

Over the weekend, Wichita Public Schools teacher Ashley Hicks wanted her students to know how much she cared.

The kindergarten teacher at Enterprise Elementary School drove around to each one of her students' homes holding up a sign that reads " I miss you stay strong Ms. Hicks.

She said not only were her students glad to see her...but some of their parents were even crying.