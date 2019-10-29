Teal Pumpkin Project helps kids with food allergies on Halloween

Giving out candy to trick-or-treaters is a fun way to take part in Halloween. But, have you thought about kids who have food allergies?

The Teal Pumpkin Project wants to make Halloween more inclusive for kids who are allergic to things like peanuts and tree nutes or milk and soy.

Dr. Iram Sirajuddin is an allergy specialist with Susan B. Allen Immediate Care of Augusta. She has a teal pumpkin in her office to show her support.

She says people can hand out things like stamps, stickers and bubbles instead of candy to kids who have allergies.

Dr. Sirajuddin says you can put a teal pumpkin on your porch to let families know you have alternate treats.

“It’s very easy to find non-food or the allergy friendly food items at the grocery stores,” Dr. Sirajuddin said. “Other stores, craft stores, hobby lobby has some great non-food items that are really fun for kids.”

The Teal Pumpkin Project has a map where you can add your home to the list of allergy-friendly homes. You can add your home to the map here: Teal Pumpkin Project Information & Map

