Teen accused of shooting, killing mom at Andover-area home appears in court

A teen accused of shooting and killing his mother in June 2018 in a home near Andover on Friday appeared in juvenile court.

Lisa Trimmell's son, now 15, is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Friday, the teen, his father and his attorneys attended a hearing in the case. The prosecution and defense argued several motions in the hearing, some of them having to deal with evidence in the case.

Trimmell, 41, was found dead in June 2018 at her home in the 3200 block of North 159th Street East, near Andover. Her 15-year-old son's attorney says Trimell was an alcoholic and this led to her being abusive toward both of her sons, aged 12 and 14 at the time of her death.

The night Trimmell died, the teen's attorney says her two sons were at the family's home when Trimmell allegedly began drunkenly yelling at the younger son and attacking him. Fearing for his brother's life, the older brother got the gun his mother kept in the home and shot her in the neck, the defense argues. The boy then called 911, but Trimmell died on the scene.

Attorneys say Trimmell and her husband were going through the process of a divorce when she died. A trial date in the case hasn't been set.