Teen arrested, accused of stabbing father driving in Harvey County

Harvey County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy for stabbing his father.

Dispatchers received a call about the incident at 4:18 p.m. on Tuesday while the two were driving from Hesston to Newton.

The man told deputies he was driving and having a conversation with the son who was in the backseat. He said the boy wouldn't respond and instead, stabbed in the shoulder with a knife.

The man said he pulled over on Highway 50 at Ridge. His son got out of the car and walked away. The man then called 911.

First responders arrived and took the man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested his son for attempted first-degree murder. He remains in juvenile custody.