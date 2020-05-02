Teen arrested after allegedly stealing school bus, leading deputies on chase

A teen was arrested after allegedly stealing a school bus and leading deputies on a chase.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Ford County deputies received information concerning a stolen school bus out of Cheney which was last seen in Bucklin, heading west on Highway 54.

Sheriff Bill Carr said the bus was located near Bloom. Deputies attempted to stop the bus, but the driver evaded them for several miles. The driver led them on and off of county roads and Highway 54 before surrendering at the intersection of Highway 54 and Highway 94 near Kingsdown.

The driver, a sixteen-year-old boy, was taken into custody without incident. It was determined he was a runaway out of another county.

The teen was arrested for flee and elude, aggravated assault LEO, use of deadly weapon, criminal damage, no driver’s license, possession of stolen property and several other traffic violations.

The case will be sent to the Ford County Attorney’s Office for review and charging decisions.