WPD: Teen arrested for armed robberies while wearing clown mask

Wichita police arrest a 16-year-old in connection with two armed robbery cases late Monday.

According to police, the first robbery happened at around 9:40 p.m. at the Burger King in the 200 block of S. Rock Road. Officers contacted two employees who said someone came into the business wearing a clown mask and wielding a knife. The robber demanded money. He tried to pry open the registers with the knife, but was not able to, so he took off on foot.

Around ten minutes later, officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at the Arby’s in the 1100 block of S. Rock Road. Again, two employees reported a robber in a clown mask with a knife demanding money. In this case, the robber made off with money and left in a silver Chevy Impala.

Officers found that Impala and the 16-year-old suspect a short time later, but the driver took off and has not been found. The 16-year-old was arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

That Impala they were in was reported stolen out of Derby.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in either case.

Police say the 16-year-old has been arrested on other aggravated robbery cases last year.

