Teen girl accused of sneaking into small plane, driving it into fence at California airport

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at a central California airport and drove it into a chain-link fence.

The police chief for Fresno Yosemite International Airport says the teenager climbed a fence topped with barbed wire, started up the plane and crashed it into a fence Wednesday. (Source: MGN)

He says the girl breached a fence about a quarter-mile from the commercial terminals, but no passenger planes were in danger.

Airport officials say officers found the teen in the pilot’s seat, wearing a headset. The teen was booked into juvenile hall.

