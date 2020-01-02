Teen leads Wichita police on chase, stolen car crashes into WPD vehicle

The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested an 18-year-old man after a chase in which the teen's vehicle hit a handicap sign and a parked, unoccupied WPD patrol vehicle.

Police say officers arrested Dante Coleman at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Oliver on several charges including evade and elude, hit and run, criminal damage to property, possessing stolen property, and for having an outstanding warrant.

Wichita police say this started early Thursday morning when officers found a stolen blue Nissan Altima occupied by Coleman and a passenger.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but Coleman refused to comply, fleeing from officers, leading to a short chase.

Police say Coleman pulled the stolen Nissan Altima into a church parking lot in the 6000 block of East Harry and ran from the car on foot while it was still in drive.

The car -- now without a driver -- crashed into a handicapped-parking sign and the unoccupied WPD patrol vehicle in the church parking lot, police say.

Officers arrested Coleman after a brief chase on foot, police say. They say the Nissan Altima was reported stolen out of Andover.