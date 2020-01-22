Teen, man killed in Franklin County crash

Two people, including a teenage boy, died in a crash Wednesday morning in Franklin County.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. about eight miles east of Ottawa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Volkswagon Passat was traveling eastbound on K-68 Highway when the driver lost control and struck a guard rail.

The Volkswagon then veered off into the westbound lane of traffic and was struck by a Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Volkswagon, 67-year-old James Tracey, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 14-year-old Harry Mock, also died. The driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to Overland Park Regional with minor injuries.

Both victims were wearing their seat belts.