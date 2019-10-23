Teen shot during alleged drug deal in parking lot of N. Wichita Dillons

A 16-year-old boy was shot after an alleged drug deal in the parking lot of a north Wichita Dillons.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting at the Dillons near 21st and Amidon.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings and damage to a vehicle.

Shortly after, 20-year-old Rico Brown and two teenage boys walked into a hospital.

Police say a 16-year-old boy had gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated for non-left threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, police learned the three of them had met a group of men in the parking lot for an alleged drug deal. During the incident, multiple shots were fired.

While investigating this shooting, officers learned Brown was connected to a shooting that happened Oct. 14 near Schweiter Park in the 900 block of south Chautauqua. He was booked on charges of aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm.

Katrina Shaw was previously arrested in the case for one count of aggravated battery.