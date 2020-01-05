Teen struck by gunfire following Maize house party

Police in Maize are investigating after a shooting left a teenager hospitalized overnight.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 7300 block of W. Hidden Acres, which is near 53rd and Ridge Road, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Sunday.

Police tell us there was a house party that grew too large. The host tried to shut the party down, but an altercation between several people broke out outside.

During that argument, several shots were fired, striking a 16-year-old in the leg.

That teen was rushed to the hospital with potentially critical injuries, but police say he will be okay. He's alert and has been talking with investigators about what happened.

Police say the teenager was not part of the altercation.

Some vehicles in the area were also struck by gunfire.

Investigators with Maize Police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office spent the overnight hours talking with several eyewitnesses as they piece together how things unfolded.

No arrests have been made.

