Teen ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer coming to 2020 Kansas State Fair

Darci Lynne Farmer attends the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) The Kansas State Fair announced its first act in the Fair’s 2020 concert series on Monday.

"America's Got Talent" winner Darci Lynne Farmer will take the stage at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m.

The 15-year-old singer and ventriloquist will perform with her puppets which her includes her well-known divaesque rabbit Petunia

Tickets to see the Oklahoma native will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

Fans can snag tickets two days earlier, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, by signing up for the Fair's email list at www.KansasStateFair.com.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on the Fair's website. Tickets purchased through Aug. 15 include gate admission.

 