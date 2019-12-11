Teen's Christmas wish list fulfilled by woman running in hot dog costume

WICHTA, Kan. (KWCH) An employee for the Wichita Police Department is going the distance to make sure the Christmas for one area teen is one to remember.

"A lot of people were laughing. I love to make people laugh, so that was just the highlight of my day," said Chante Newberry, a secretary for the Wichita Police Department.

Chante Newberry turned heads Tuesday during her run around Wichita City Hall.

"It was a blast. I enjoyed it a lot," Newberry said of the 13.5-mile run.

This is the first time she's sponsoring a child through Christmas Crusade, which helps to fulfill the wish lists of area kids.

"I said, who do you have a bigger need for, and she said teenagers, so I said we’ll take a teenager," said Newberry.

Newberry sponsored a teen who only wished for new clothes, and Newberry was looking for colleagues to go a step further.

"Teenagers want video games and sometimes expensive electronics," said Newberry. "This child didn't ask for anything like that."

Newberry said after she was only able to collect about $50, she decided to challenge her co-workers. If they helped her reach $200, she'd make a lap around the city hall in a hot dog costume. Well, she achieved that goal and then some.

She said, "Each $10 over my goal, I'll do an additional lap, so then we ended up doubling my goal, which left me doing 23 laps in a hot dog costume."

With a total of $425 raised that added up to 13.5-miles. Her son, Martin, also took part in this challenge.

"He's 13, and he ran 10.5 miles also in a hot dog costume," said Newberry.

It's all to make sure one teen's Christmas is a little more special this year.

Newberry said, "It just warms my heart. I’ve never met the child. Might not ever get to, but he’s stanged a piece of my heart."

In addition to getting all the clothes the teen was asking for, Newberry said there's also a gift card to allow him to treat himself to something nice.

She said, "So many people struggle with things, and I just feel like this will allow him to have fun and get his mind on something other than what might be going on in his life."

 