Teens arrested after police chase in Wichita

Two teens are in custody after a chase in S. Wichita Monday evening.

Police say officers saw a white Kia Spectra speeding near Harry and Oliver at around 7:45. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.

The driver stopped in the 900 block of S. Armour, and the three people inside took off running.

A short time later, police caught up with the three and took them into custody.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on charges of felony evade and elude, resisting arrest and two outstanding felony warrants. A 15-year-old was also arrested on charges of obstruction and two outstanding felony warrants. Both were booked into the juvenile detention facility.

The third person, a 16-year-old female, was released to a guardian.

