Teens meet Kansas City Chiefs player after finding his lost Airpods

It's a story you may have seen on social media. Some kids in Lee's Summit, Missouri found a pair of Airpods and knew they had to return them to the original owner.

When they connected to them, they found out that they belonged to Chief's player Derrick Nnadi (nah-dee).

They messaged him on Twitter asking if they were his, and he showed up at their door less than an hour later.

"It was just convenient that this awesome, well-known famous person ended up being theirs, he came to our house and showed us that doing the right thing is the right thing to do," said Devin Hoaglin.

After the meet-and-greet and a picture, Nnadi tweeted, "Y'all are the real MVPs."