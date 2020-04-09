Teens offer yard work to help mother, raise money for laptop, printer

Three teenage siblings in Wichita came up with an idea to help their mother and to raise money for them to buy a laptop and printer for school work at home. They say they don't want handouts and want to work for it.

The siblings, Houston, Mya and Raven are weed-eating, raking leaves, mowing and whatever else may be needed to clean up yards in their community. They knew they could have started a GoFundMe campaign or directly asked for donations, but they wanted to do it the old-fashioned way.

"It teaches us responsibilities and how much a dollar can go for and what it's worth," Houston says. "Nothing in easy in life, so you always have to achieve it yourself."

The teens' mom, Ida King, posted about her children's effort on a Wichita classified page. Like many, she's doing what she can while facing unemployment.

"...We were just trying to think of something (and) they were like, 'hey, let's just mow yards,'" King says. "And I was like, 'yeah, let's do it.' So I posted it just thinking maybe I could get a couple of yards here, couple yards there, never thinking it would get this far."

King says she's also attending school from home, and four people all needed internet access for their classes makes it difficult to share one computer.

"And we're all trying to learn something, so it makes it kind of hard," she says.

King says she's thankful to have children like Houston, Mya and Raven and is proud of them.

King and her children say they aren't charging much because they understand times re tough, and they thank everyone who has already reached out to them.

You can request their service for work in your yard on the Wichita Classifieds Facebook page where King shared her post.