Temperature trend up into the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that we are headed for another very cold night with single digit low temperatures in many areas. However, the winds of change return to Kansas on Friday, which will help to push temperatures up into the weekend.

Skies will be mostly clear into Friday morning. The winds will turn to the south and start increasing during the day. A few clouds will move through during the day with highs nearing 40 degrees. It could be warmer in far western Kansas.

Gusty winds continue into early Saturday, but will go down during the day. Highs will be around 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

It will be even warmer for Sunday with lighter winds.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 9.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy by afternoon. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 38.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 33.

Sat: High: 53 Turning mostly sunny by afternoon. Breezy early.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 22 Partly cloudy. Breezy.