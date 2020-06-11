Temperatures inching up this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that forecast should be rather quiet for Friday and the upcoming weekend. The wind might be a bit of an issue, but dry weather and hotter temperatures are settling in for awhile.

Skies will be mostly clear in the overnight with lows mainly in the 60s. The winds will be light. A weak front in the area Friday will shift winds to the north across northern Kansas, but they will remain from the south elsewhere. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.

We can expect more sunshine over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Gusty south winds will be something to factor in for outdoor plans.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Sat: High: 95 Sunny; breezy by afternoon.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 72 Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; breezy.