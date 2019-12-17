Temperatures up and up

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the warm up will be more significant later in the week, which will take care of the remaining snow cover soon. Highs are expected to be 15-20 degrees above average by the end of the week.

Clear skies will continue Wednesday morning with lows in the teens and 20s. Light southwest winds and sunshine will combine to push temperatures back to near 50.

There won't be much change on Thursday other than the winds will ramp up and be gusty from the south. Some clouds will show up in Kansas, but there won't be any rain.

It's back to sunshine and some spring like weather for the upcoming weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 17.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 24.

Thu: High: 51 Mostly sunny and turning breezy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 30 Sunny

Sun: High: 66 Low: 36 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 67 Low: 40 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.