Temple Grandin to receive Dole Leadership Prize

The Dole Institute of Politics says Temple Grandin will receive the 2019 Dole Leadership Prize.

Grandin is an animal science professor at Colorado State University and an advocate for people with autism. She will accept the award Dec. 11 at the institute.

She is best known for her work to lessen the stigma around autism. She gives lectures about how autism makes her feel threatened by her surroundings and how dealing with that gave her a new perspective on improving the treatment of domestic animals.

The Dole Leadership Prize is awarded annually to a person or group whose public service inspires others. Previous winners include Nelson Mandela, former Polish President Lech Walesa, and former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

