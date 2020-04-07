Temps soar today, but a cooldown is on the way

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says other than patchy fog, it’s a tranquil Tuesday morning across the state. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will soar into the 80s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

We’ll see a break from the breeze today, but the wind is back on Wednesday. Also returning tomorrow, more warm weather as highs climb into the 70s and 80s. However, temperatures will tumble into the 50s and 60s, for highs, on Thursday as a cold front cruises through the state.

Not much moisture is expected the rest of the week, however a stronger storm system is headed our way for the holiday weekend. A warm and wet Saturday should transition into a colder and snowy (for parts of Kansas) Sunday. While it’s too early to know the exact details regarding our weekend weather maker, some snowfall is possible across west/north Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and very warm. Wind: S/N 5-15. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; becoming breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 42.

Thu: High: 62. Low: 37. Mostly cloudy; much cooler.

Fri: High: 59. Low: 47. Mix of sun and clouds.

Sat: High: 66. Low: 45. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 35. Rain during the morning; windy and cooler.

Mon: High: 47. Low: 32. Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly.