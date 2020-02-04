Temps tumble as snow flies across Kansas.

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the cold has taken over all of Kansas and the snow will be next. We’re not talking a ton of snow, generally less than three inches, but a strong and gusty north breeze will blow the snow, reduce visibility, and make travel tricky along and north of I-70.

While only a glaze of ice and dusting of snow is expected in Wichita, the wind will make temperatures in the 20s feel like the single digits and teens. After a cloudy and cold night, a second storm system will move across southeast Kansas on Wednesday. While the heavy snowfall is expected to remain southeast of the Wichita area, it will be a close call.

Warmer weather will slowly return to the state the remainder of the work week. Weekend temperatures are forecast to be back above average in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Breezy and cold with freezing drizzle and snow showers. Wind: N 15-25g. High: 30.

Tonight: Blustery with flurries. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a chance of snow. Wind: N 10-15. High: 29.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing and cold. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 18.

Thu: High: 42. Low: 27. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 43. Low: 28. More clouds than sun.

Sat: High: 50. Low: 30. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 53. Low: 33. Mostly sunny, breezy and mild.

Mon: High: 42. Low: 29. Cloudy and breezy; chance of rain.