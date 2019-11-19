Terrific today, but a wet Wednesday will give way to another bout of winter

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a noticeably cooler start to the day when compared with Monday, but wake-up temperatures in the 30s are near normal for middle November.

Blue skies are back today and so are warmer than normal temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s are 15 to 20 degrees above average.

Our next weather maker will move through the area on Wednesday. A strong south breeze will propel temperatures into the 60s and 70s, but an approaching cold front will bring an end to the spring-like warmth. Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the 40s and 50s. This front will have some moisture to play with so for the first time in a long time, rain and thunder are a safe bet Wednesday afternoon and evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 68.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Windy and warm with afternoon showers/storms. Wind: S 20-30g. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Rain and thunder likely. Wind: S/NW 15-25 mph. Low: 43.

Thu: High: 52. Low: 33. Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds.

Fri: High: 42. Low: 27. Morning wintry mix, then clearing.

Sat: High: 53. Low: 34. Sunny.

Sun: High: 62. Low: 38. Sunny and mild.

Mon: High: 60. Low: 36. Increasing clouds.

