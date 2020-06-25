Texas Walmart mass shooting suspect faces new charges after death of 23rd victim

Prosecutors say the man accused of killing 23 people and wounding nearly two dozen more at a Walmart in Texas was re-indicted Thursday as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexicans.

Salina, Kan. native Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, 36, died in late April, nearly nine months after the Aug. 3 massacre in El Paso.

The gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius is currently being held without bond on one count of capital murder of multiple people under Texas state law. District Attorney Jaime Esparza said the latest murder charge against Crusius includes Garcia.

Esparza said Wednesday the additional murder charge will be added to the indictment before the grand jury’s term ending on June 30.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

