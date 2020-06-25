Texas Walmart mass shooting suspect faces new charges after death of 23rd victim

FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is arraigned in the 409th state District Court in El Paso, Texas, with Judge Sam Medrano presiding. A hospital official said Sunday, April 26, 2020, that a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in the El Paso Walmart has died after months in the hospital. Crusius remains jailed and is awaiting trial. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool)
EL PASO, Texas (AP) Prosecutors say the man accused of killing 23 people and wounding nearly two dozen more at a Walmart in Texas was re-indicted Thursday as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexicans.

Salina, Kan. native Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, 36, died in late April, nearly nine months after the Aug. 3 massacre in El Paso.

The gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius is currently being held without bond on one count of capital murder of multiple people under Texas state law. District Attorney Jaime Esparza said the latest murder charge against Crusius includes Garcia.

Esparza said Wednesday the additional murder charge will be added to the indictment before the grand jury’s term ending on June 30.

